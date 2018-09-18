54 dengue cases reported in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The dengue cases have drastically dropped during the current year as a total of 54 cases have been reported so far this year compared to 254 reported in 2017.

“The situation is under control in the district as only four suspected patients are hospitalised here and being kept in an isolation ward established for the purpose,” Dr Javed Tanoli, Medical Superintendent of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, told reporters on Monday.

Dr Javed hoped the dengue cases would drastically drop in Hazara division with the advent of winter next month.

He said that an isolation ward had been established at the KATH where patients with dengue symptoms were being treated.

Dr Iqbal Qasim, the medical specialist present at the isolation ward, said most of cases this year were reported from Parhanna Union Council where Tehsil Municipal administration had established a garbage dumping ground.