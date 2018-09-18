Anti-polio drive in Chital on 24th

CHITRAL: The four-day anti-polio drive is being launched in the district on September 24, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Coordinator Dr Fayyaz Ali Rumi said the anti-polio vaccine campaign was being undertaken in 24 union councils in Chitral.

He said 76,000 children under the age of five years would be administered the oral polio vaccine and vitamin-A capsules during the drive.

The EPI coordinator added the children from poor families were mostly malnourished therefore they had low immunity against vaccine preventable diseases.

He said 23 percent children all over the world had Vitamin-A deficiency which caused early deaths.

The official urged the parents to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease to save them from getting paralysed.