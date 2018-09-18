Senate body for forming MPs panel to probe ‘rigging’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday demanded of the government to constitute a parliamentary committee to probe alleged rigging in elections 2018.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Senator A Rehman Malik directed the Interior Ministry to provide security to all parliamentarians and VVIPs as per blue book.

“Not availing the protocol is the different thing but exposing the security of the political leaders is not a wise decision,” said Senate Committee chairman, while chairing its meeting on Monday.

He directed that the Interior Ministry should made necessary arrangements for the security as per law. “Due to lack of proper security measures, we lost Shaheed Liaquat Ali Khan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Bilour family, Raisani and other political leaders,” he said, adding that there were threats from Taliban, Daesh and other terrorist outfits, so it was the duty of the government to provide the security

The committee on Monday passed a resolution against the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for allegations of Money laundering on Pakistan, while taking notice that Pakistan was being made as a soft target with allegations.

The Senates committee, in its resolution, stated that money laundering through narcotics was being going on from Afghanistan despite the presence of the US army as of majority of Afghanistan is under control of the US army.

The Senate Committee on Interior, through its resolution, demanded for eradication of production of narcotics and its supply from Afghanistan and to stop hurling allegations against Pakistan.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior, said that allegations for money laundering were levelled against Pakistan but basically these allegations were made on narcotics which was produced in Afghanistan and supplied. “However, Pakistan was being made victim of it,” he said and questioned that why it was not being controlled in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan has made sacrifices of over 50,000 Pakistanis and personal of security forces in the war against terror, but the US did not recognised the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in ware against terrorism.