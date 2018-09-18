Tue September 18, 2018
Top Story

SA
Shahnawaz Akhter
September 18, 2018

Share

Sindh unveils Rs1,144b budget for next 9 months

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Monday presented provincial budget for period October – June 2018/2019 with budget outlay of Rs1,144 billion, showing deficit of Rs20.45 billion.

On floor of the house, the chief minister said during the past tenure his government presented budget 2018/2019 for first quarter (July – September) and asked the assembly to authorize expenditures for the said quarter. The chief minister presented the budget amid protest from assembly members belonging to MQM-Pakistan, who were demanding an improvement in the law and order situation and water availability.

The total revenue receipts for the fiscal year were estimated at Rs1,124 billion as against estimations of total expenditures at Rs1,144.45 billion. The chief minister said the previous elected government had authorized funds amounting to Rs292.6 billion for first quarter of the current fiscal year. “The total current revenue expenditure is Rs773.3 billion out of which Rs193.3 billion stands authorized. As against the current capital expenditure of Rs27.3 billion, Rs6.9 billion has already been authorized,” he added. For development side, Rs63.0 billion have already been authorized, he further informed the house.

Murad said due to shortfall in the federal transfers the provincial government had decided to cut the allocation for provincial annual development plan (ADP) by Rs24 billion from Rs252 billion to Rs228 billion for the current fiscal year. During the first quarter budget, the provincial government estimated the total development budget outlay during for 2018-2019 at Rs343.911 billion.

