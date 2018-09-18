Croatia set up Davis Cup final with France

ZADAR, Croatia: Croatia will meet France in the Davis Cup final after defeating the United States 3-2 as Borna Coric triumphed in the decisive match in Zadar on Sunday.

Coric defeated Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (0/7), 6-1, 6-7 (11/13), 6-1, 6-3 to end a thrilling fightback by the Americans over the weekend.Croatia will play in their third final in November, after winning the 2005 title and losing in 2016 to Argentina.

Croatia have now beaten the US in all five of their Davis Cup meetings.They also faced France in the final of this summer’s football World Cup, with Les Bleus winning 4-2.

Coric’s victory followed Sam Querrey’s surprise win over world number six Marin Cilic 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/6), 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday’s first match which hauled the visitors level at 2-2.