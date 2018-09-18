Tue September 18, 2018
Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
September 18, 2018

Dickason impressed by security arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Results of security assessments ahead of each international squash tournament held in Pakistan have even surprised Sam Dickason, the independent security consultant who was here to check arrangements for the just concluded CAS International.

Talking to ‘The News’ during the tournament, Dickason said that coming to Pakistan before every international squash event was a useless exercise in a broader sense. “I have never seen security arrangements as solid and up to the mark as these for every squash tournament from the time our representative started visiting here,” he said.

Dickason said each time he found the arrangements even better. “The best thing about security measures taken in Pakistan is that they get better and better with each event.”

Over the years a large number of foreign players have visited Pakistan in connection with different international events — squash, tennis, kabaddi, badminton, etc. “I have no clue why such assessments are required only in Pakistan. Wherever I go I tell sports organisers to follow Pakistan’s system of security when it comes to making arrangements for international events.”

When asked why such arrangements were not required from other squash playing countries, Dickason said he had no clue.“Yes, I admit that this process is being adopted for only Pakistan. But I cannot say why.

“Pakistan is comparatively much safer than most of the other squash playing countries. Why are these measures only for Pakistan, I cannot say. I have to do what I have been asked to do.”

‘The News’ has learnt that organisers of every international squash tournament in Pakistan have to pay an extra $5,000 to the security agency for rendering services for this exercise. This extra financial pressure makes the organisers think twice before hosting tournaments.

Luring sponsors for squash is already a difficult proposition in Pakistan. In such a scenario putting extra load makes things even more difficult for the sport’s promoters. The Professional Squash Association and the World Squash Federation will have to think more realistically when it comes to dealing with Pakistan, especially when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and a host of other international events are being organised in the country regularly.

