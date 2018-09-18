Knife attacker injures Belgian policeman

BRUSSELS: A Belgian police officer received a knife wound to the head and his alleged attacker was shot and left in a "serious condition" on Monday, Brussels police said.

"There is no definitive answer about the identity of the suspect. The suspect´s motives are not known. We have no indication of a terrorist motive," the prosecutor´s office said. The incident took place in Parc Maximilien, an area known as a gathering point for mainly North African immigrants hoping to head on to Britain, police spokeswoman Ilse Van Der Keere said.

According to the prosecutor´s office, an officer had found the suspect resting on a pavement and had asked him to move on, whereupon the individual drew a knife. Officials said the suspect lunged with the knife and was in turn wounded in the head and leg when a second officer opened fire three times. The suspect and wounded officer are receiving treatment .