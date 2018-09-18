Tue September 18, 2018
World

Xinhua
September 18, 2018

Merkel to sack intelligence chief after Chemnitz comments: report

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has decided that Hans-Georg Maasen, president of the Federal Office for the Protection (Bfv), must be sacked after making controversial comments in relation to far-right marches in Chemnitz, the newspaper “WELT” reported on Monday.

According to the report, Merkel will demand Maasen’s replacement at a special cabinet session on Tuesday regardless of whether or not interior minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) continues to back the BfV president. “WELT” cited government circles who had been informed accordingly by the chancellor over the weekend. The leadership of the German Social Democrats (SPD), who form a coalition government together with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), recently urged Merkel to personally ensure that Maasen would be fired. Earlier, the BfV president publicly questioned the authenticity of video footage depicting far-right protestors chasing foreign-looking civilians in Chemnitz.

By telling the newspaper “WELT” that information obtained by his agency offered no evidence for chases of foreigners having taken place, Maasen hereby directly contradicted Merkel as well as local security authorities on the issue. He was consequently ordered by interior minister Seehofer to present a clarifying report which “substantiates his thesis” in which he backtracked on his original statement and complained about having been misunderstood.

The demonstrations in question have been widely-publicized and were inspired by the alleged murder of a German by two immigrants. During the marches, some protestors resorted to violence, chanted Nazi slogans, and showcased general hostility towards foreign looking civilians.

