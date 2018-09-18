Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

National

AY
Asim Yasin
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB to take corruption cases to logical conclusion: chief

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that the top most priority of the Bureau is to ensure merit, transparency and take cases of mega corruption to their logical conclusion as per law. “NAB has deposited Rs297 billion in the national exchequer since its inception,” he said while chairing a meeting to analyse monthly performance of regional bureaus here on Monday in which the performance of regional bureaus, prosecution, operation division and all departments of NAB was reviewed. The NAB chairman said it firmly committed to make Pakistan corruption free, and all resources are being utilised to root out corruption from the country. He said corruption was the main hurdle in progress of the country, and NAB was committed to making the country corruption free. Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said NAB has prescribed a time limit for culminating cases, inquiries and investigations. He said youth is the future of Pakistan that was why NAB gives importance to youth. “NAB wanted to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at very early age,” he said.

The NAB chairman said the bureau has established over 55,000 character building societies in various universities/colleges aimed at educating the youth about corruption impacts.

He said the performance of regional bureaus is being monitored on three, six monthly and annual basis. “A monitoring and evaluation system has been devised,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of regional bureaus of NAB for elimination of corruption and directed them to redouble their efforts of recovering the looted money as NAB is absolutely committed to eradicating corruption with iron hands by adopting “Accountability for All” Policy across the board.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook