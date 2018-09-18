NAB to take corruption cases to logical conclusion: chief

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that the top most priority of the Bureau is to ensure merit, transparency and take cases of mega corruption to their logical conclusion as per law. “NAB has deposited Rs297 billion in the national exchequer since its inception,” he said while chairing a meeting to analyse monthly performance of regional bureaus here on Monday in which the performance of regional bureaus, prosecution, operation division and all departments of NAB was reviewed. The NAB chairman said it firmly committed to make Pakistan corruption free, and all resources are being utilised to root out corruption from the country. He said corruption was the main hurdle in progress of the country, and NAB was committed to making the country corruption free. Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said NAB has prescribed a time limit for culminating cases, inquiries and investigations. He said youth is the future of Pakistan that was why NAB gives importance to youth. “NAB wanted to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at very early age,” he said.

The NAB chairman said the bureau has established over 55,000 character building societies in various universities/colleges aimed at educating the youth about corruption impacts.

He said the performance of regional bureaus is being monitored on three, six monthly and annual basis. “A monitoring and evaluation system has been devised,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of regional bureaus of NAB for elimination of corruption and directed them to redouble their efforts of recovering the looted money as NAB is absolutely committed to eradicating corruption with iron hands by adopting “Accountability for All” Policy across the board.