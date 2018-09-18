Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Golen Gol project shutdown postponed

DIR: The Golen Gol hydropower project and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities have reached a written accord with the Dir Qaumi Movement (DQM) leaders under which work on installation of transformer and transmission line to Chukiatan gridstation would start on September 25.

The project director of Golen Gol hydropower project, Mian Faizur Rahman and Pesco representative, Muhammad Nawaz, met the DQM elders and discussed the issue of disruption of the Golen Gol transmission line in Dir.

It may be mentioned that the DQM on Saturday after the All Parties Conference had disconnected the transmission line of the Golen Gol powerhouse in the limits of Upper Dir after the Golen Gol authorities refused to give electricity to Chukiatan gridstation from the project.

The DQM elders and people of Dir had put chains to the transmission line and disconnected it and also announced of a shutdown from September 20 for an unidentified period against the Golen Gol authorities attitude.

They had also announced that the transmission line would remain disconnected until electricity was not given to Chukiatan gridstation from the Golen Gol transmission line.

The delegation of Golen Gol and Pesco met the elders of the DQM and after successful dialogues the Golen Gol project director and Pesco representative signed a written accord with the leaders of DQM.

The Golen Gol and Pesco delegation said that work on installation of 132 KV transformer for upgradation of the Chukiatan gridstation to 132 KV from 66 KV would be started from September 25 this year.

And also installation of the remaining poles of the Golen Gol transmission line to Chukiatan gridstation would also be started from the same date. After the successful negotiations, the DQM announced to postpone the shutdown.

However, its leaders announced that the transmission line would continue to be disconnected until the Golen Gol and Pesco authorities fulfilled their promises.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook