Three die in road accidents

BAHAWALPUR: Three person including two women died in separate road accidents Monday. Parveen Bibi was hit to death by a motorcycle near Ashraf Sugar Mills on the National Highway while crossing the road. Motorcyclist Muhammad Sharif also succumbed to his injuries at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital. While near Chak-117, an elderly woman Fatima Bibi was crushed to death by a speeding passenger van.