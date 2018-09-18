Three die in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Three person including two women died in separate road accidents Monday. Parveen Bibi was hit to death by a motorcycle near Ashraf Sugar Mills on the National Highway while crossing the road. Motorcyclist Muhammad Sharif also succumbed to his injuries at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital. While near Chak-117, an elderly woman Fatima Bibi was crushed to death by a speeding passenger van.
BAHAWALPUR: Three person including two women died in separate road accidents Monday. Parveen Bibi was hit to death by a motorcycle near Ashraf Sugar Mills on the National Highway while crossing the road. Motorcyclist Muhammad Sharif also succumbed to his injuries at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital. While near Chak-117, an elderly woman Fatima Bibi was crushed to death by a speeding passenger van.
Comments