Pemra cautions TV channels

ByOur correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Monday cautioned the television channels against broadcasting derogatory remarks and comments against the superior judiciary.

“During the monitoring of satellite TV channels for the last few days, a trend has been observed wherein News and Current Affairs Satellite TV channels have been found airing live footages, media conferences and media talks of different politicians, analysts and legal fraternity containing aspersions against the honourable judiciary, while referring to Diamer-Bhasha Dam Fund, without any editorial control,” a statement issued by Pemra said. The authority noted that it was also observed that news channels in their current affairs programmes/ talk shows were repeatedly broadcasting derogatory remarks and comments against the superior judiciary.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the authority from time to time has advised News & Current Affairs Satellite TV channel licensees to refrain from airing any content which is in violation of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015. Besides, in order to avoid airing of any objectionable content pertaining to judiciary, this authority had also issued numerous directives to appoint in-house monitoring / editorial committees and to deploy time delay mechanism,” it said.

Pemra said that all news and current affairs satellite TV channel licensees are again advised to strictly adhere to inter alia following provisions of Pemra laws:

Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015:

3(1) (j) Fundamental principles:- The licensee shall ensure that no content is aired which contains aspersions against the judiciary or armed forces of Pakistan.

4(3) Programmes on sub judice matters may be aired in informative manner and shall be handled objectively. Provided that no content shall be aired, which tends to prejudice the determination by a court, tribunal or any other judicial or quasi-judicial forum.

4(10) Editorial oversight: The licensee shall ensure that its representatives, hosts and producers of the programme shall discuss and review the contents of the programme prior to programme going on air / being recorded, and ensure that its contents conform to, in letter and spirit, this Code of Conduct.

5. Programming mix and live coverage:- No licensee shall broadcast any live programme unless there is an effective delaying mechanism put in place in order to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control in conformity with this Code.

17. Monitoring Committee:- Licensee shall comply with this Code and appoint an in-house monitoring committee under intimation to the Pemra to ensure compliance of the Code. In case of non-compliance of these provisions, the authority may initiate action as per law.