Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Call for implementation of 18th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: The President of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Dr Mahboob Hussain, has demanded the effective implementation of the 18th amendment to the Constitution in the higher education sector through the strengthening of provincial higher education commissions (HECs).

In a statement, Hussain said the HECs should be empowered in Punjab and Sindh, and similar bodies should immediately be established in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

Referring to the decision of the Council of Common Interests to distribute higher education functions, Hussain called for the amendment of laws governing the federal and provincial HECs.

He said it was the constitutional responsibility of the provincial governments to cater to the growing needs of provincially charted universities, which constitute more than 80 percent of the 192 country's recognised universities.

He called upon the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government to constitute new human resource search committees, comprising eminent academics with sound experience of working at public sector universities, to ensure the transparent, merit-based appointment of vice chancellors, in line with the party's election manifesto commitments. Hussain said that adhocism and non-merit appointments have adversely affected the performance of the higher education sector. It is high time to learn from past mistakes and ensure good governance in the higher education sector by promoting a culture of merit and transparency, he said.

He announced that the FAPUASA would monitor all appointments of vice chancellors at the federal and provincial levels in order to ensure transparency. Without consultations and the involvement of all concerned stakeholders - especially elected representatives of university faculties - in key policy decisions, the desired results could not be achieved.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook