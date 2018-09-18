Tue September 18, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Only 7,419 expats registered for I-voting in by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday said that a total of 7419 overseas Pakistanis got themselves registered for first-ever I-voting in the upcoming bye-election in 37 constituencies.

The deadline for overseas Pakistanis to register on the I-voting website launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expired on Monday 9:00am. The deadline was extended from September 15 to 17. It started on September 1.

The Election Commission said that out of 790000 Pakistanis living abroad, 631909 were eligible for I-voting, only 7419 people registered to vote out of 11000 accounts created on the website. The registration period lasted for 17 days. The reasons for limited number of Pakistanis living abroad, got registered, include lack of education or related knowledge.

The Election Commission will email voter passes to all the registered voters from October 10-14 through which they will be able to log in to the website and vote for a candidate of their choice.

On polling day, the registered voters will log in to the website using their credentials and enter the 'voter pass' emailed to him by the Election Commission. This will direct the voter to their registered National and Provincial Assembly constituencies to enable them to cast their vote.

A designated list of candidates of the selected constituency will be displayed by the system and the voter shall select the election symbol of their candidate to cast their vote. Upon successful submission of the vote, a confirmation message will be displayed on the screen.

The eligible overseas Pakistanis (voters) who could have availed the opportunity live in 177 countries.

