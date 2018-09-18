Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Experts stress production of soybean seeds to curtail imports

FAISALABAD: It is a matter of grave concern that the country is importing as many as 88 percent edible oil of its consumption and its import bill exceeds $3 billion a year.

This concern was showed by speakers at the inaugural session of International Conference titled Soybeans: Challenges and Opportunities arranged by the Department of Agronomy under the Turkish’s Mevlana Exchange Programme at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

The inaugural session was chaired by Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch as a chief guest while UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa was the guest of honour.

The commissioner urged the agriculture experts to introduce viable technologies to promote soybean cultivation, coupled with its markets, to facilitate the farmers to sell their produce and earn profit. It will ultimately increase production of edible oil commodities across the country. He said before the participation, British rulers introduced the canal system in Sandal Bar that turned sand dunes into fertile fields. “Now it is our responsibility to promote modern agricultural practices in the country to meet the target of food security and poverty alleviation effectively. The local production of edible oil stands at 0.431 million tonnes (12 per cent) whereas the total imported edible oil stands at 3.191 million tonnes (88 per cent). Therefore, the total availability of edible oil touched 3.623 million tones,” he informed. UAF VC Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said that they would constitute a committee of focused working group comprising young scientists to conduct research and development on soybean. “We have to build our capacity in the seed technology as the country imports seeds of different crops worth billions of rupees. The country is spending one billion dollar annually only on import of soybean oil. If we become able to develop the market of soybean for farming community, it will increase the oil production,” he added.

Randhawa said that under the Prime Minster Plant for Pakistan Programme, the university and the district government would arrange a mega event by taking all stakeholders, including the forest department, PHA, irrigation department and others on board to plant thousands of saplings in a minute and set a new record in this regard. Director Oilseed Research Institute Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), Dr M Aftab talked about climatic conditions for growing soybean. He said soybean grows well in the regions having mild climate with low temperature (30 degree Celsius). It should be well drained and fertile loam soils with a pH between 6.0 and 7.5.

Talking about the role of his institute for promotion of soybean, he said they had collection, maintenance and evaluation of soybean germplasm entries (300 entries).

They were working on breeding programme for the development of new soybean varieties having better adaptability for local climate.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook