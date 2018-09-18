Overbilling, other issues: 16 injured as farmers, Mepco staff clash in Burewala

BUREWALA: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (Anwar Group) and Mepco Union office-bearers locked horns over the longstanding overbilling and other issues and turned the Mepco Complex into a battlefield at Vehari Bazaar by pelting with stones at each other.

Infuriated farmers ransacked the complex by destroying the vehicles, motorcycles and breaking the windowpanes of the offices. More than six farmers and 10 Mepco employees were injured during the scuffle.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) (Anwar Group) leader Zulfiqar Hussain Awan alleged that over the last few months, Mepco authorities are not resolving their problems of overbilling despite the orders of the higher authorities rather they received fix charges and other penalties to meet the Mepco’s line losses in the bills.

“It is unacceptable to us as the Mepco officials are involved in power theft and they are targeting the poor farmers for recovery of line losses,” they alleged.

During the protest, farmers alleged that Mepco officials pelted with stones on them which enraged the farmers and they ransacked the complex by breaking the gate with a tractor trolley. Furious farmers broke the glasses of the executive engineer, SDO offices and destroyed the vehicles and motorcycles badly.

In this encounter, more than six farmers M Arshad, M Boota, M Mushtaq, M Altaf, Nadeem Abbas, Bashir Ahmad and Allah Yar and 10 Mepco personnel Shahid Parvez, Shakeel Dogar, Munir Ahmed, Kashif Usman, M Das, Shaukat, Adnan, Naveed Shah, Liaquat Baitu and Haji Arshad were injured.

Rescue and police shifted the injured to THQ hospital Burewala. Wapda Hydro Electric Union, Vehari Division chairman Shahid Bari Chauhan denied the incident of pelting of stones. He accused that the police, deployed at the complex, remained silent spectator and did nothing for the protection of Mepco employees. He announced that next action will be decided in consultation with the union and officials.

PKI district president Malik Zulfiqar Hussain Awan alleged that the farmers were doing peaceful protest. Mepco union office-bearers intervened and took the matter to maximum level which enraged the farmers. DSP Burewala Hafiz Khizar-uz-Zaman and SHO Model Town Rana M Akram reached the spot and took control of the situation. On their assurance, the farmers dispersed from the scene.