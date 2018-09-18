Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Overbilling, other issues: 16 injured as farmers, Mepco staff clash in Burewala

BUREWALA: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (Anwar Group) and Mepco Union office-bearers locked horns over the longstanding overbilling and other issues and turned the Mepco Complex into a battlefield at Vehari Bazaar by pelting with stones at each other.

Infuriated farmers ransacked the complex by destroying the vehicles, motorcycles and breaking the windowpanes of the offices. More than six farmers and 10 Mepco employees were injured during the scuffle.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) (Anwar Group) leader Zulfiqar Hussain Awan alleged that over the last few months, Mepco authorities are not resolving their problems of overbilling despite the orders of the higher authorities rather they received fix charges and other penalties to meet the Mepco’s line losses in the bills.

“It is unacceptable to us as the Mepco officials are involved in power theft and they are targeting the poor farmers for recovery of line losses,” they alleged.

During the protest, farmers alleged that Mepco officials pelted with stones on them which enraged the farmers and they ransacked the complex by breaking the gate with a tractor trolley. Furious farmers broke the glasses of the executive engineer, SDO offices and destroyed the vehicles and motorcycles badly.

In this encounter, more than six farmers M Arshad, M Boota, M Mushtaq, M Altaf, Nadeem Abbas, Bashir Ahmad and Allah Yar and 10 Mepco personnel Shahid Parvez, Shakeel Dogar, Munir Ahmed, Kashif Usman, M Das, Shaukat, Adnan, Naveed Shah, Liaquat Baitu and Haji Arshad were injured.

Rescue and police shifted the injured to THQ hospital Burewala. Wapda Hydro Electric Union, Vehari Division chairman Shahid Bari Chauhan denied the incident of pelting of stones. He accused that the police, deployed at the complex, remained silent spectator and did nothing for the protection of Mepco employees. He announced that next action will be decided in consultation with the union and officials.

PKI district president Malik Zulfiqar Hussain Awan alleged that the farmers were doing peaceful protest. Mepco union office-bearers intervened and took the matter to maximum level which enraged the farmers. DSP Burewala Hafiz Khizar-uz-Zaman and SHO Model Town Rana M Akram reached the spot and took control of the situation. On their assurance, the farmers dispersed from the scene.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook