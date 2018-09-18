Silence on proposal of India-Afghan trade thru Wagah

ISLAMABAD: The US and Pakistan’s contradictory statements about whether Islamabad has put forth a proposal to India allowing it to use its territory for trade with Afghanistan is not new, and the media had reported it many months ago when no foreign minister was appointed by the former Nawaz Sharif government.

Recently, US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass said, “Pakistan is considering resuming India-Afghanistan trade via its territory”.

“A couple of months ago, for the first time the Pakistani government expressed a willingness to start talks with its Afghan counterparts for parameters enabling trade between India and Afghanistan through Pakistan,” he told the media. In a belated response it was reported here, without naming any specific official, that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had contradicted John Bass statement and said there was no such agreement.

However, Qureshi was not in government when such a proposal was doing the rounds but Pakistan, at no time whatsoever, contradicted it. In the background is the fact that Pakistan and the United States for decades now have been focusing their Afghan policies through the prism of security, specially related to militancy and terrorism.

Weaving into this have been efforts by Pakistan to continue a political dialogue with Kabul but each time the focus even in these deliberations has been the security angle.

Several army chiefs in Pakistan have been involved in keeping the army’s focus on Afghanistan but not all these policies have been welcomed by Kabul, especially fencing the Pak-Afghan border which is essential for Pakistan’s security. The difficulty in these recent interactions with Kabul was that only a brief statement was issued by Gen Bajwa’s office and while discussions do take place to take the civilian leadership into confidence, publicly little is known about them and there are no details to follow.

For the past few years, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also focused on Afghanistan with several visits. His June visit to Kabul this year came at a time when the Taliban had agreed to a week-long ceasefire. But it was Bajwa’s October 2017 visit to Kabul that is of importance at this stage. After the visit a statement from President Ashraf Ghani’s office had stated. "Both sides discussed various important issues including regional security, bilateral relations, peace and stability, anti-terror efforts, business and transit relationships, and mid-term and long-term relationships between Afghanistan and Pakistan”.

There was no mention during this visit, publicly at least, about Pakistan proposing to open its land route for India to reach Afghanistan. But later, Indian and the US media reports talked about a conversation that General Bajwa allegedly held with President Ashraf Ghani during his October 2017 visit to Kabul.

These reports pointed out that Gen Bajwa’s proposal came during talks related to Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) that lapsed in 2015. “At this, the Pakistani Army chief offered to talk about the transit trade issues with Indian officials,” said a diplomat privy to the talks, adding that General Bajwa reportedly said, “Ask the Indian side to speak to us and we will try and sort it out”, The Hindu reported at the time. In fact, Ashraf Ghani had threatened Pakistan several times in public that unless it was ready to open up Wagah for India, Pakistan could not use Afghan territory to reach the Central Asian Republic States. “If Pakistan does not allow Afghan traders to use the Wagah border for import and export of their goods, Afghanistan will also not allow Pakistan to use its territory to reach the Central Asia and other countries for exports,” he said in a meeting with the UK’s special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Owen Jenkins, in Kabul. The Foreign Office here had responded by saying that Afghanistan could move their goods to India through Wagah but the same could not be done by India. Apparently after this proposal from Bajwa, Ashraf Ghani conveyed the same to Washington and New Delhi.

After a visit by former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, a US official was quoted by the US media as saying, “Frankly, we hoped that the offer by General Bajwa would be taken up by the Indian side, or would open a small window for talks, but obviously, it was India’s decision to accept or not”. At the time there was no reaction by Pakistan. Later, the India media revealed that Ashraf Ghani had taken forward the proposal allegedly made by Gen Bajwa to allow India land route through Pakistan, but there were no takers in New Delhi. Indian officials, pointed out the Indian media, informed an Afghan delegation at the SCO Afghanistan-Contact Group meeting in Moscow that such an offer from Gen Bajwa could not be taken up. No reasons were given.

Even after these reports, Islamabad kept mum and when questioned, the Foreign Office did not respond.

The US interest, at this time as shown by the US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass, is also because Washington would like India to go through Pakistan to reach Afghanistan especially now that heavy sanctions have been imposed making it difficult for New Delhi to use the Iranian Chabahar port.

Ambassador Bass told the Indian media that a political settlement in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s long-term interest.

“Increased trade in both directions, increased connectivity through Central and South Asia through Afghanistan — those are all missed opportunities if Pakistan has its sole focus on perpetuating the status quo,” he said.

The US envoy said India raised the issue of US sanctions on Iran when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis visited New Delhi earlier this month for Two-plus-Two talks.

What is interesting is that according to published reports the issue of allowing India to go through Wagah onwards to Afghanistan was raised first in October 2017 and again in June this year by General Bajwa.

Will the Modi government take a step forward is difficult to preempt when despite several signals by the Imran Khan-led government, New Delhi is silent.