Plea to suspend Avenfield verdict

IHC surprised at NAB challenging Sept 10 order

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed surprise as NAB challenged their September 10 order regarding Avenfield verdict suspension pleas. Justice Athar Minallah said that NAB had placed no objection to the order. Now, however, it had challenged the same before the apex court. During hearing, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi told the court that prosecutor Akram Qureshi and Jahanzeb Bharwana were at the SC for the hearing of the aforementioned petition. Meanwhile, in accountability court the NAB prosecutor objected to a question regarding Volume 10 during cross-examination of star witness Wajid Zia in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case against Nawaz Sharif. During cross examination Nawaz’s counsel Khawja Haris asked JIT head Wajid Zia if Volume 10 of the Joint Investigation Team report on Panama case was sealed in presence of the Supreme Court registrar.

Zia said he did not remember as it was a matter from over a year ago.

Haris further asked the witness if Volume 10 was sealed in front of him, to which Zia replied in affirmative. However, he said, he was not sure if the records were sealed before being taken to the Supreme Court.

He added that no court order sheet showed that Volume 10 was submitted in Supreme Court on July 10.

NAB prosecutor Wasiq Malik said Volume 10 was present in the Supreme Court in a sealed package. Therefore, he requested, Nawaz’s counsel not be allowed to question Zia further regarding the records.

Malik added the question on Volume 10 being present in a sealed package could not be argued during the cross-examination. Another petition should be filed in this matter, he added.

The NAB prosecutor also said if Nawaz’ counsel had issues pertaining to Volume 10, he could have written to the court to ask for it but should not probe Zia further regarding the documents. The court adjourned the hearing till Tuesday (today).