Two more kids die of malnutrition in Tharparkar

Ag Xinhua

THARPARKAR: The toll of children dying in Sindh’s Tharparkar region continues to rise as two more children succumbed to malnutrition in the past 24 hours, Geo News reported. The Sindh health department said the deaths took place at the Civil Hospital Mithi. The recent deaths of two children hiked the death toll in Tharparkar to 28 for this month and 454 this year. According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region. NEW DELHI: India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the first successful test firing of a new indigenously designed and developed man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) in western state of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday. The missile test was carried out at the Ahmednagar test range. "Indigenously developed MPATGM was successfully flight tested for the second time from the Ahmednagar range today. All the mission objectives have been met," a statement issued by the Defence Ministry said.