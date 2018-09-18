Corruption biggest challenge: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi in his maiden address to joint sitting of the Parliament on Monday maintained that accountability institutions must be strengthened in order to control rampant corruption, which is the biggest challenge faced by the government.

“Parochial interests and rampant corruption are the biggest reasons behind our current challenges. The recent elections proved that people want a corruption-free Pakistan and in order to control corruption, there is need to strengthen institutions of accountability in addition to a transparent system so that they could perform their duties honestly and without any discrimination,” President Alvi said.

The urged the political leadership to stand united and make concerted efforts to strengthen the accountability system, counter corruption and address the serious economic challenges by enforcing austerity and playing their part in providing social justice, health and education to the masses.

“In my view, the concept of New Pakistan lies in promoting simplicity, discontinuation of unnecessary protocols and a corruption-free system. We should keep in mind that we are a nation which is under the burden of debt,” he said.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir president and prime minister, governors, chief ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and diplomats besides others were present in the visitors’ galleries.

The House also offered Fateha for departed soul of three-time First Lady Kulsoom Nawaz.

The PML-N members staged walkout from proceedings after Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were not allowed to speak on points of order on issue of parliamentary commission to probe alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections. Speaker Asad Qaiser asked the PML-N parliamentarians to follow rules, directing them to raise the issue at the National Assembly session today (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, Dr Alvi also highlighted sacrifices of Kashmiri people, and said that denying the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination is condemnable, urging the international community to play its role to bring an end to the grave human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). He reaffirmed Pakistan's moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people. He maintained that Pakistan will continue efforts at every level to resolve dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The president said Pakistan desires peaceful and good neighbourly relations with India based on mutual co-existence and stressed that the resolution of Kashmir dispute was essential to have an enduring relationship between the two countries. He said blame game brings no solution to any dispute.

The president also paid tribute to the armed forces for their sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

“We have become most successful and experienced military in countering terrorism and the world can learn from us,” he said, observing that terrorism and extremism has been overcome due to the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies and the resilience of the nation.

The president urged the government and political parties to guide the nation in the right direction in accordance with the sentiments of the people to cope with multidimensional challenges facing the country and expressed confidence that the government will chart out a roadmap in all sectors and at the same time ensure transparency in governance. He said the present government has embarked upon a programme to ensure maximum employment and housing facilities for the masses. “If we succeed in this endeavour, it will be the change we all are clamouring for,” he said.

Referring to the issues of water shortage and climate change, the president said the construction of new water reservoirs is among the top priorities of the government. He expressed confidence that the people of Pakistan, including expatriates, will respond positively to the donations appeal of the chief justice and the prime minister, saying it would not only raise capital for construction of new dams, but will also help enhance our foreign exchange reserves.

The president also emphasised the need for water conservation, saying we have to make our irrigation system more efficient.

“We have to adopt a comprehensive strategy to control seepage of water in our canals and water courses. Drip irrigation needs to be adopted rather than relying solely on flood irrigation,” he said.

“We should adjust our lifestyles to avoid unnecessary usage of water,” he said, and cited that the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had advised to adopt moderation in life and avoid wasteful use of the scarce water, even for ablution.

The president said it was imperative to focus on power, energy and electricity related issues. He said the power transmission system needs to be made more efficient, line losses reduced and theft of electricity be eliminated. He said the relevant authorities need to work for promotion of run of the river projects along with strengthening the transmission infrastructure so that the generated power can be fed into the national grid and the transmission system across the country made more robust.

Highlighting the significance of agriculture sector, the President said new government has promised the development of this sector in its manifesto.

“An effective and comprehensive strategy needs to be adopted to provide pesticides, fertilisers and other agricultural instruments to farmers and associated people in this sector,” he said.

Referring to the health and education, the president emphasised the need for bringing improvement in both the sectors. He said the parliamentarians and the media should promote awareness regarding mother and child health and benefits of small family. He stressed for provision of more opportunities to the womenfolk, saying no country can progress without empowerment of women.

President Alvi said 60 percent of population comprises of youth and there was need to create employment opportunities for them on merit basis, qualification and capacity so that they can earn their livelihood. He underscored need for promoting sports and arts for physical and mental growth of the youth.

Dr Alvi also called for eliminating regional, economic and social inequality and disparity with particular focus on development of Balochistan and other far flung areas. He said the Constitution of Pakistan is a good social contract, but it has not been fully put into practice. He expressed confidence that the new government will fully implement the social contract so that the ‘New Pakistan’ can be translated into reality.

Calling for investment in human capital, the president stressed for revamping of the educational system and introducing a uniform curriculum. He said three million students are currently studying in religious seminaries and in order to bring them to the mainstream, the curriculum in these seminaries needs to be made compatible with the modern day requirement.

“This will enable these students to play their positive and proactive role in different walks of life,” he said, adding the government needs to devise a strategy for this purpose in consultation with the religious scholars.

Voicing concern over the current state of economy, the president lamented that we are spending a major share of our resources on repayment of the national debt. He said there is a huge gap in the quantum of imports and exports. He said circular debt has reached 1,100 billion rupees in the last few years and the value of rupee has depreciated sharply in recent months, adding that it was vital to strive to get out of this vicious cycle of poverty.

The president said that rectifying the direction of economy and promoting investment is a priority on the government's agenda. He expressed confidence that government will be able to reduce fiscal deficit, redress the issues of state-owned enterprises, formulate investment friendly policies and simplify the investment processes.

“For that purpose, we have to reduce the role of government department and restrain their discretionary powers,” he said.

The president said that overseas Pakistanis also need to be attracted and invited to invest into the country for job creation and to achieve self-resilience.

Touching upon the foreign policy, he said that cordial relations with all countries, particularly the neighbours and Muslim countries, constitute the basis for the country's foreign policy.

The president said that friendship with China is exemplary and is based on mutual trust. He said the two countries have also stood by each other in the hour of trial, saying the government fully supports CPEC which is boosting economic activity in the region.

He said Pakistan gives importance to its relations with Russia and expressed confidence that relations in the fields of economy, defence and culture will be strengthened. He said relations with Turkey are important factor in the stability and progress of the entire region.

On Afghanistan, the president said peace and stability there is vital for the peace in Pakistan. He said peace in Afghanistan will open new trade corridors for us and the region.

Asim Yasin adds: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) staged walkout from the joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament to record protest on not being allowed to speak on point of order.

However, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) did not join the protest and remained seated quietly on their seats despite repeated requests from their colleagues at the opposition benches to join them in the walkout.

As President Dr Arif Alvi began his presidential address, former foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and ex-speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq rose up on their seats seeking to speak on point of order to raise the issue of alleged rigging in the election, but they were barred by incumbent NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The speaker turned down the requests, saying that the rules did not allow speaking on point of order during the presidential speech. upon this, a pandemonium erupted in the House and the PML-N along with its allies walked out of the joint session.

Later, talking to media persons, Khawaja Asif along with other PML-N leaders said they had sought the floor on a point of order, but the speaker refused them on the ground that the rules did not allow this. However, he said, it was a precedent as during the presidential speech in the previous National Assembly, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was given a floor by then speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

He said the precedent wasn’t followed which forced them to stage walkout.

Khawaja Asif blamed the government for Monday’s walkout, saying that the government has started its innings on wrong foot. He said the opposition wanted a smooth sailing of the Parliament, but the government negated the opposition’s right.

He said that through a point of order the opposition just wanted to remind the government about their promise of constitution of the parliamentary commission to probe rigging in the election.

“The government had assured constitution of commission aimed at probing rigging in the polls but the demand has not been fulfilled yet,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said the opposition leaders were not allowed to talk, and later on, some from the government benches approached them saying that they can speak after the president’s speech. “However, that also did not happen,” he said.