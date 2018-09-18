Tue September 18, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Dharampura, Model Town advance

LAHORE: Dharampura Gymkhana has crushed New Iteefaq Club by 4 wickets in the initial round of 16th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament played at New Iteefaq Ground.

Scores: New Iteefaq Club 245 all out in 38.4 overs (Shehbaz 65, Qamer Fareed 24, Tariq 17, Zaman 38, Ahsan 56, Zahid 3/38, Arslan 2/52). Dharampura Gym 246/6 in 37.2 overs (Arshad Khan 24, Khaista Khan 86, Sabbir 74, Zahid 19*, Shakir Khan 2/50).

In another match of this tourney Model Town Greens marched into quarterfinal after beating Stags Club by 80 runs at Stags Ground.Scores: Model Town Greens 234/9 in 40 overs (Abdul Wahab Dar 48, M Azeem 52, Bilal Dar 36, Daniyal Zahid 31, Majid Ali 20, Daniel Ilyas 3/37, Hassan Cheema 2/13, Hussain Talat 2/53). Stags Club 154 all out in 33.2 overs (Umer Butt 38, Ghulam Haider 18, Noman ALi 22, Daniyal Ilyas 35, Zeeshan Khan 3/15, Shehzad Umer 2/15, Waris Khan 2/13, Majid Ali 2/36).

