Tue September 18, 2018
Agencies
September 18, 2018

Kapp gets SA women off to winning start

BRIDGETOWN: Marizanne Kapp’s impressive bowling show on Sunday helped South Africa post a 40-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against Windies.

In the process of her match-winning performance of 3 for 19, the pacer also bagged her 100th ODI wicket - becoming the 18th player to do so in women’s cricket - when Hayley Mathews edged the second ball of the chase to the ‘keeper.

The platform for South Africa’s win, however, was set up by the 99-run stand between Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus, followed by skipper Dane Van Niekerk’s 46. Put into bat at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, South Africa lost Lizelle Lee for a duck with Shamilia Connell striking in the first over. However, Wolvaardt and Luus controlled the proceedings from thereon.

Without having to take much risks, they kept the scoreboard moving. Their association had crawled along for 26.4 overs and both the batters fell to Stafanie Taylor in quick succession, failing to make good of their starts. The South African innings lost direction thereon. Even as van Niekerk held one end tight, wickets kept falling from the other.

Barring Chloe Tryon, none of the other batters lasted long enough to make an impact. No boundaries, no double digit scores. In the need to add quick runs, Mignon du Preez, Masabata Klaas and Raisibe Ntozakhe were run out - with the skipper being at the other end on all occasions. With a two off the last ball of the innings, South Africa managed to go past the 200-run mark but were restricted to 201 for 9.

Windies’ chase suffered an early jolt with Kapp striking in the first over, and the hosts could never recover from thereon. Not only was their scoring rate slow but also none of their batters stayed long enough to make an impact on the chase. Barring Shemaine Campbelle, none of them even managed to score in excess of 23.

Despite chasing a modest score, Windies never looked on the frontfoot. Such was their misery in the chase, that the 39-run alliance for the eighth wicket between Cambelle and Anisa Mohammad was the best they managed in the evening.

