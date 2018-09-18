Tue September 18, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 18, 2018

‘Lack of English players in CL hurts national team’

PARIS: England’s lack of success in major international tournaments can be linked to the relatively low number of English players taking part in the Champions League (CL), a study has suggested.

Analysis by sports statisticians Gracenote of the nationalities of players starting games in the Champions League reveals that England still lags behind other major footballing nations, just as it has ever since the competition was expanded to 32 teams in 1999.

“All 10 World Cups and European Championships this century have been won by the countries in the top five for most players starting Champions League matches that season,” says Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Gracenote.

England, though, has generally only just scraped into the top 10 in terms of how many players eligible for the national team have started matches in Europe’s elite club competition.That is despite the Premier League being one of only three leading European leagues prior to this season to have four teams competing in the group stage.

Last season, there were five Premier League sides involved, but England ranked ninth with 26 players starting Champions League matches.Gareth Southgate’s national team then made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia, their best performance since 1990.

Yet, of the France team that started their World Cup final win over Croatia, eight play for clubs involved in this season’s Champions League group stage. In total, 17 members of their squad are with Champions League clubs.

French teams regularly underperform in Europe, but 49 French players took part in the Champions League last season, a tally bettered only by Spain (59) and Brazil (55).This season’s Champions League group stage begins on Tuesday, with champions Manchester City representing England alongside Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. But just 14 Englishmen started for those sides in the Premier League at the weekend.

