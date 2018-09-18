Tue September 18, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 18, 2018

County puts Parnell’s career in danger

LONDON: South Africa’s Wayne Parnell has signed a new three-year contract with Worcestershire that could signal the end of the 29-year-old all-rounder’s Proteas career.

Parnell has not played for South Africa in nearly a year and was sidelined with injury in December. By agreeing what is known as a ‘Kolpak’ deal with Midlands side Worcestershire, he has effectively agreed to being classed as a home player and not a member of the county’s overseas contingent.

That status that would no longer apply if Parnell played for South Africa while still under contract at New Road. Parnell decided to spend the next several years with Worcestershire while helping them win English cricket’s Twenty20 Blast at Edgbaston on Saturday. “This is probably the toughest decision I’ve had to make in my career,” Parnell told ESPNCricinfo. “It’s a very difficult decision and I am fully aware and understand the pros and cons of it. “I am still young and I have plenty to offer to any environment that I’m in. I’ve loved every time I’ve put on the South African jersey and I’m almost certain that nothing can replace that feeling, certainly on the cricket field.”

Comments

