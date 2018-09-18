Munro seals KnightRiders’ third CPL title

KINGSTON: Trinbago Knight Riders became the first back-to-back champions in the CPL, and the first three-time winners in the tournament’s history, after yet another Colin Munro half-century cemented an eight-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Stadium.

TKR’s top-to-bottom depth was too much for the Amazon Warriors and ensured they remained runners-up for the fourth time. Ali Khan and Fawad Ahmed took a wicket each to get TKR off to a confident start after sending Amazon Warriors in at the toss before Khary Pierre slammed the door shut with a devastating three-wicket spell to set up an easy chase. Munro then clinched victory with his record-setting sixth fifty of the tournament, ending it as its leading run-scorer. His unbeaten 68 off 39 balls took him to 567 runs, 109 more than the previous best single-season tally.

Fawad Ahmed, this year’s highest wicket-taker, signed off with another impactful spell, getting the prized scalp of Shimron Hetmyer with a clever comeback ball. Hetmyer had driven Fawad for a straight six to start the seventh but Fawad followed it with a loopier ball on the same length but a fraction wider outside off. It compelled Hetmyer to check his drive into a poke that sent an edge to slip making it 52 for 2.

Pierre saved his best for last. With Luke Ronchi well set for a major score, Pierre removed him two balls after drinks for a top-score of 44 caught driving to the extra-cover sweeper.

TKR opted for a first-time pairing at the top of the order to start the chase. Denesh Ramdin was promoted to open for the first time this season with Brendon McCullum, a strategic move motivated by captain Dwayne Bravo’s desire to avoid giving Amazon Warriors captain Chris Green a left-hander to bowl at in the Powerplay.

The move paid off in the form of TKR’s highest opening stand of the season as they took control of the chase through McCullum’s aggression.

McCullum smacked five fours and two sixes to dominate the stand before he fell top-edging another heave against Chris Green to make it 52 for 1 in the seventh over. An 85-minute rain delay occurred in the ninth over but did little to disrupt Knight Riders’ momentum. The only other hiccup came when Ramdin fell in the 12th in bizarre fashion, backing up too deep in his crease to cut Romario Shepherd only to chop the bails off to be out hit wicket.

Guyana appeared to be doing a resilient job stretching out the match as TKR needed 31 off the final four overs before Munro hammered Rayad Emrit for three consecutive sixes in the 17th over to reach his half-century in 33 balls.

With four needed to win at the start of the 18th, Munro cut two behind point as Colin Ingram jogged the second to ensure Munro had the opportunity to deservedly hit the championship runs.

The moment came two balls later when Munro slapped a short ball through the same region for his sixth four before sprinting off toward delirious home fans waiting at the boundary. Captain Bravo and the rest of the TKR squad joined Munro in the victory sprint, a symbolic moment in a season during which few could keep up with the Knight Riders.

Scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 150 for 2 (Munro 68, McCullum 39, Green 1-30) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 147 for 9 (Ronchi 44, Pierre 3-29) by eight wickets.