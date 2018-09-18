Awais vows towin gold medal in Para-Asian Games

LAHORE: Javelin throwing athlete Awais Baloch has showed his determination to win gold medal in Para-Asian Games scheduled to begin in Jakarta, Indonesia from October 1, 2018; he expressed this commitment during his meeting with Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at his office at National Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

It’s pertinent to mention here that Awais Baloch has been declared national javelin throw champion seven times during career. He also clinched silver medal in 2010 Para-Asian Games, bronze medal in 2014 Para-Asian Games and silver medal in 2016 World Para-Games.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on this occasion, said the doors of Sports Board Punjab are open to every athlete of the province and we will extend maximum cooperation to all talented athletes under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister vowed to cooperate fully with athlete Awais Baloch, who will represent Pakistan in the Para-Asian Games.

Punjab Sports Minister said Sports Board Punjab will provide Awais Baloch residence, food and best training facilities during his preparation for the upcoming Para-Asian Games. He promised to bear all the expenditures of Awais Baloch’s marriage if he managed to win gold medal in Para-Asian Games.

‘SBP committed to promote sports in all parts of province’: Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan has reiterated his stance to promote the sports in all parts of the province; he expressed this determination during his meeting with a three-member delegation of tehsil Fort Abbas at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The delegation was comprised of former Divisional Sports Officer and PMU Consultant Mateen Shah, Secretary Punjab Table Tennis Association and former captain of national table tennis team Irfanullah Bajwa and Prof Muzammal Khan Waziri.Aamir Jan said Sports Board Punjab will provide every possible assistance for the growth of sports in the province.