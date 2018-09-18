Pakistan beat India in deaf cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan beat India by 4 wickets in the 2nd league match of the ongoing Tri nation Cricket Tournament in Dhaka on Monday. Pakistan won the toss and put India in to bat and bundled it out at 97 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 9 wickets.

Manjeet 16 and Santosh 21 were their mains corers. Captain Qamar Naveed took 3 wickets, Naeem and Jubbar had two each while Usman Ameer and Bilal Tariq took one each.. In reply Pakistan achieved the target in 18.4 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Bilal Yousuf made 18, Sohail 16 And Qamar Naveed 38 not out. Manjeet took 2 wickets and Virender had one. In the end Pakistan team captain was declared the man of the match for his all rounder performance.