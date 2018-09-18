Another milestone for Babar Azam

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam has achieved yet another milestone as the right-hand batsman became second to fastest to 2000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODI). He achieved this milestone in Asia Cup’s match against Hong Kong in Dubai. Babar achieved this milestone in 47th ODI. The fastest to 2000 runs is South Africa’s Hashim Amla. Amla achieved this task in 40th innings of his career.