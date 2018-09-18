Three Pak athletes to feature in Youth Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will have a token participation in Youth Olympics with one each athlete in wrestling, weightlifting and shooting selected to compete. Farhan Amjid (weightlifting) Inayat Ullah (wrestling) and Nubaira Babur (shooting) are to carry Pakistan hopes in Youth Games.

The three will be accompanied by three officials with one to serve as Chef de Mission of the contingent. Syed Aqib Sherazi, a baseball player has also been selected by IOC to represent Pakistan as Young Change Maker (Youth Ambassador) for the Games. It is worth mentioning here that Oraginsers of the event would bear athletes travelling and boarding lodging expenses. The government of Pakistan will only have to look after the national attire and daily allowances of the small contingent.

It is worth mentioning here that last Youth Olympics silver medallist Pakistan hockey team has failed to qualify for Buenos Aires Games. Asia would be represented by India and Bangladesh in hockey event. Selected athletes are already training at camps established in Lahore and Karachi. The contingent will proceed on 2nd October by Qatar Airways and will return on October 19. These decision were taken in a meeting participated among others by M Shafique (treasurer, POA), Azam Dar, (Dy. Director General (Tech) Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).