Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three Pak athletes to feature in Youth Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will have a token participation in Youth Olympics with one each athlete in wrestling, weightlifting and shooting selected to compete. Farhan Amjid (weightlifting) Inayat Ullah (wrestling) and Nubaira Babur (shooting) are to carry Pakistan hopes in Youth Games.

The three will be accompanied by three officials with one to serve as Chef de Mission of the contingent. Syed Aqib Sherazi, a baseball player has also been selected by IOC to represent Pakistan as Young Change Maker (Youth Ambassador) for the Games. It is worth mentioning here that Oraginsers of the event would bear athletes travelling and boarding lodging expenses. The government of Pakistan will only have to look after the national attire and daily allowances of the small contingent.

It is worth mentioning here that last Youth Olympics silver medallist Pakistan hockey team has failed to qualify for Buenos Aires Games. Asia would be represented by India and Bangladesh in hockey event. Selected athletes are already training at camps established in Lahore and Karachi. The contingent will proceed on 2nd October by Qatar Airways and will return on October 19. These decision were taken in a meeting participated among others by M Shafique (treasurer, POA), Azam Dar, (Dy. Director General (Tech) Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook