Iraqi team hospitalised after drinking polluted water

BASRA, Iraq: A health crisis in the Iraqi city of Basra has claimed an unexpected victim — a top football club from Baghdad is 10 players down and unable to kick off the new season.

The Al-Hussein team travelled 600 kilometres (370 miles) south to play Naft Al-Junoob in the Iraqi Premier League, but players were hospitalised by polluted water.The water crisis in oil-rich Basra province has put 60,000 people in hospital since mid-August, according to the provincial council for human rights.

The visiting club had taken precautions ahead of Monday’s fixture, administrative manager Fadhel Zaghir told AFP — but to little avail.“We brought a lot of mineral water with us from Baghdad but it seems the water used by the players to wash themselves and their clothes was polluted,” he said. “With 10 players and two members of the management team spending the night in hospital... (we negotiated) a postponement of the match with Naft Al-Junoob” after agreement from the Iraq Football Association, he said.