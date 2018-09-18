Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Sports

AFP
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Finch faces dilemma for Test debut

SYDNEY: Hard-hitting Australian Aaron Finch has been a dominant opener in shorter forms of the game but admits he may have to curb his natural aggression if he makes his Test debut against Pakistan.

The 31-year-old master-blaster has played 135 times for his country in the one-day and Twenty20 formats, earning a reputation as one of the world’s fastest-scoring batsmen.

But the burly right-hander has never played a Test.This is likely to change next month after he was a surprise call-up for Australia’s two-Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, raising the dilemma of whether to stay true to his natural style or tone it down.

He said on Monday it will depend where they want him to play.“Being aggressive has made me reasonably successful in international cricket in the two shorter formats so I suppose it depends where in the order they see me fitting in if there is a spot for me in the XI,” he said.

“If it’s at the top, I think it’s about playing your natural game, if it’s in the middle there’ll obviously be times you come in against a lot of spin and the ball’s reversing.“So I’ll sit down with the coach and captain over the next week or so and start nutting out some plans.”

But after plying his trade successfully for more than a decade, Australia’s T20 skipper and one-day international deputy is inclined to simply do what he does best — score runs however he can.

“After 10 or 12 years you build up a game plan that works well for you and it’s not about going right away from that because it’s Test cricket or playing in the sub-continent,” he said.

“I think it’s about just changing your mindset slightly.”

As well as his batting prowess, Finch brings vast experience to a squad missing Steve Smith and David Warner due to suspension over the South Africa ball-tampering scandal, and including four other debutants.

He is keen to help in that department wherever required.“I’ve been around for quite a while and I can probably be a sounding board for some of the younger guys if they need a chat,” he said. “Where Tim (Paine) and Justin (Langer) think I can help out, I will.” The first Test is in Dubai from October 7 with the second in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook