Asia Cup: Rahmat (72) liftsAfghans to 249 against SL

ABU DHABI: Middle-order batsman Rahmat Shah struck a solid half century to lift Afghanistan to 249 in the Asia Cup Group B match against Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Shah struck five boundaries during his 90-ball knock of 72 and added 50 for the second wicket with Ihsanullah Janat (45) after Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat on a flat pitch.

Janat hit six boundaries in his 65-ball innings while his opening partner Mohammad Shahzad batted in his aggressive style, hitting a six and four boundaries in his 47-ball 34.

For Sri Lanka, who lost the opening match to Bangladesh by 137 runs in Dubai, seamer Thisara Perera took five for 55 and spinner Akila Dananjaya finished with two for 39.Defending champions India, Pakistan and qualifier Hong Kong are placed in Group A.

Pakistan beat Hong Kong by eight wickets in Dubai on Sunday.Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stages from where top two teams will play the final in Dubai on September 28.

Tamim out of Asia Cup: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the rest of the Asia Cup with a broken hand after batting despite his injury in the opening match, an official said Monday.

“He got two fractures in his hand. He would not be able to continue here and also for the next three to four weeks,” team manager Khaled Mahmud told AFP from Dubai.Tamim was hailed as national hero after he returned to bat with his injured hand for the final wicket during Bangladesh’s 137-run win in Saturday’s opening match against Sri Lanka.

The left-hander received a blow to his wrist in the second over of Bangladesh’s innings when he was hit by a short ball from Suranga Lakmal.He left the field for hospital for a scan, and when he returned to the ground with a sling on his injured hand his Asia Cup was thought to be over. But the opener stunned all by striding out to bat after Bangladesh lost their ninth wicket for 229 runs.

He fashioned a hole in his glove in order to fit his taped wrist, and used one hand in facing a single delivery to give the strike back to Mushfiqur Rahim, who was batting on 112.Mushfiqur then scored 32 off 16 balls alone in their 10th-wicket partnership, guiding Bangladesh to 261 runs before he was dismissed in the final over for 144.

Bangladesh later bowled out Sri Lanka for 124 runs to record their biggest win on foreign soil, making a giant leap towards the Super Four round.

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in their second match of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad lbw b Dananjaya 34

Ihsanullah Janat lbw b Dananjaya 45

Rahmat Shah c T Perera b Chameera 72

Asghar Afghan lbw b Jayasuriya 1

Hashmatullah Shahidi b T. Perera 37

Mohammad Nabi c T. Perera b Malinga 15

Najibullah Zadran b T. Perera 12

Gulbadin Naib c Dananjaya b T. Perera 4

Rashid Khan b T. Perera 13

Aftab Alam not out 7

Mujeeb Ur Rahman b T. Perera 0

Extras: (lb 2, w 7) 9

Total: (all out; 50 overs) 249

Fall of wickets: 1-57 (Shahzad), 2-107 (Janat), 3-110 (Asghar), 4-190 (Shah), 5-203 (Shahidi), 6-222 (Nabi), 7-227 (Najibullah), 8-249 (Rashid), 9-249 (Rashid)

Bowling: Malinga 10-0-66-1 (3w), Chameera 10-2-43-1 (1w), T. Perera 9-0-55-5, Dananjaya 10-0-39-2 (3w), D. de Silva 5-0-22-0, Jayasuriya 6-0-22-1

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Shehan Jayasuriya.

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA) and Anisur Rahman (BAN)

TV umpire: Rod Tuckr (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).