Tue September 18, 2018
World

A
Agencies
September 18, 2018

Share

Up to 17 Afghan security forces killed in west of country

HEART: Up to 17 members of the Afghan security forces were killed on Sunday in Farah province on the border with Iran, according to officials in the region, where the Taliban have been pressuring government forces for months.

Officials said the casualties occurred in different incidents late on Sunday night as insurgents kept up attacks on security checkpoints in vulnerable districts. Mohibullah Mohib, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said Taliban fighters attacked security forces in Pusht-e Rod district, in the west of the province, killing five police.

However a member of the local provincial council, Fareed Bakhtawar, said 10 police were killed in Pusht-e Rod, while another seven soldiers were killed in the district of Bala Boluk, where the insurgents have tightened their grip this year.

The government no longer releases combined casualty totals but there has been a nearly constant stream of similar fighting that has chipped away at the strength of Afghan security forces, often stationed on vulnerable checkpoints.

Farah province, a remote desert area of smuggling routes and uncontrolled borders, has seen constant fighting this year and in May, the insurgents even briefly overran the provincial capital before being driven back with the aid of U.S. forces.

Despite the bloodshed, General John Nicholson, who until recently was the top US and NATO commander in the country, insisted last month that Trump’s strategy, which includes the deployment of thousands of additional US forces and increased air strikes, was working.

US Forces spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Pete Lupo told AFP: “US Forces Afghanistan is committed to being open and telling the truth about this war.”More troops means more fighting and therefore more casualties, Walsh told AFP — but otherwise the military situation “remains generally a stalemate”.

SIGAR data also suggests Trump’s plan has made little progress on the battlefield.The Taliban and other insurgents control or influence 14 percent of Afghanistan’s 407 districts, the watchdog said in July — unchanged from last year, when Trump unveiled his strategy. The government, meanwhile, controls or influences 56 percent — down from 57pc in August 2017.

