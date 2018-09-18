IBBY announces iRead Award

ATHENS, Greece: The International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) announced establishment of the IBBY-iRead Outstanding Reading Promoter Award in collaboration with Shenzhen iRead Foundation to encourage reading and promote investment by individuals, organizations and governments worldwide.

After every two years, IBBY will invite nominations from IBBY National Sections that recognizes outstanding individuals working to promote development of children’s reading, and select two winners. To learn more about the iRead Foundation go to: http://www.iread.org.cn.

The IBBY General Assembly also elected Executive Committee and its office-bearers from all over the world in its meeting held in Athens, Greece.