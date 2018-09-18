Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

World

AFP
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Danger for Trump court pick as assault accuser vows to testify

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh ran into serious trouble Monday after a woman who accuses the conservative judge of sexually assaulting her four decades ago said she is willing to testify before Congress.

Christine Blasey Ford said via a lawyer she is ready to answer questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her allegation that a drunken Kavanaugh and one of his friends trapped her in a room and attempted to pull her clothes off at a high school party in 1982.

Kavanaugh, whose approval later this week had previously appeared certain, has denied the allegations and said Monday he was willing to return to the committee to answer the charge.“I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone,” he said in a statement released by the White House.

“I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the Committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation from 36 years ago and defend my integrity.”The newly-surfaced allegations against Kavanaugh make the Supreme Court the latest US institution to be rocked by fallout from the year-old #Metoo movement exposing sexual misconduct.

Ford’s accusation, which became public only on Friday and her identity known only on Sunday, now threatens to derail one of the most consequential appointments to the nine-seat high court in decades.

Evenly balanced for years, the court is expected to tilt decidedly conservative if Kavanaugh is approved, potentially threatening women’s access to abortion, restrictions on presidential powers, and efforts to curb gun ownership.

The assault charge emerged after majority Republicans on the committee dismissed Democrats’ questions about Kavanaugh’s record, scheduling a vote on the nomination this coming Thursday.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said in a statement that Ford “deserves to be heard”.But he proposed the committee have phone calls with her and Kavanaugh, and made no mention of a hearing.

Republican Senator Susan Collins, whose support is crucial to Kavanaugh’s nomination, said both the judge and his accuser should testify under oath.Kellyanne Conway, Trump‘s top female aide, also said Ford should be heard out.

“This woman should not be insulted and she should not be ignored,” Conway said on Fox News.“Let me make very clear: I have spoken with the president. I have spoken with Senator [Lindsey] Graham and others, this woman will be heard.”

At the same time, Conway described the 53-year-old Kavanaugh, a Washington federal appeals court judge, as “a man of character and integrity” who has already gone through deep vetting by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Conway stressed that letting Ford testify and Kavanaugh answer the charges “should not unduly delay the vote,” even as Democrats on the committee demanded a delay to allow the FBI to investigate. Kavanaugh’s supporters have questioned why the allegation surfaced only after he underwent four days of questioning in early September.

Ford’s lawyer, Debra Katz, told US media her client had been ambivalent about the pressure that would come with going public.

She first contacted Democratic lawmakers about her experience several weeks ago, but asked to remain anonymous, saying the 1982 incident, when she and Kavanaugh both attended private schools in suburban Washington, had been a source of lasting trauma. She went public Sunday only after the allegations leaked and reporters had discovered her identity, according to Katz.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook