Poorly fed

According to the first National Complimentary Feeding Assessment released in Islamabad last week, only 15 percent of children aged between 6 and 23 months are receiving the minimum acceptable diet required for their growth and development. According to the Ministry for Health, this has extremely adverse impacts on their future in terms of physical and mental health. The study was launched by the Ministry of Health Services in collaboration with its partners DfID and Unicef. The findings are, to put it mildly, extremely alarming. It is noted that poverty and lack of awareness prevent children from obtaining the food they require to maintain health. Guidance to parents on complimentary feeding is recommended. According to the survey, 63 percent of children receive the meals that they require in the day. However, only 22 percent receive Minimum Dietary Diversity, which means eating from four out of seven WHO-recommended food groups in a day. Only 15 percent receive the Minimum Acceptable Diet, with the child eating at least four different WHO recommended food groups in a day.

The problem is a somewhat curious one. It is found that the consumption of legumes and nuts is the lowest among children while grains, roots and tubers are most commonly consumed. Whereas legumes – which include lentils – are a commonly consumed food in Pakistan, it appears their rising cost may be preventing families from feeding them to young children. For more understandable reasons, very young children are also found to receive almost no fish, fruits or vegetable. This means severe health risks. While poverty of course is a major player in the problem and also leads to stunting or wasting among 50 percent of Pakistan’s children, lack of awareness is also an issue. Commercialisation means that packaged foods are often chosen over cheaper alternatives by families in the belief that they are doing the best they can for their children. A campaign needs to be launched to educate mothers in particular about good complimentary feeding practices for children aged over six years. There are options that can be found to offer children better nutrition at low costs. Many people are not aware of these. The use of fortified food also needs to be encouraged to compensate for the severe Vitamin A deficiency found among many children. The fact is that inflation has put vital food items beyond the reach of more and more households, leading to the findings about dismally poor diets that the majority of our children are receiving.