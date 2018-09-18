Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Editorial

September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Relations with Afghanistan

The visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Afghanistan so early in the government’s tenure is a sign of where we expect the most significant foreign policy challenges to emerge in the near future. Afghanistan is vital not only because the war has spilled over into our own country in the form of militancy but because it plays a part in dictating our relations with the US and India. The question of militancy was uppermost in the mind of the foreign minister as he met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. It has always been Pakistan’s contention – and increasingly that of the international community as well – that the only way to end the war is through a negotiated settlement with the Afghan Taliban. To that end, Qureshi said that Pakistan would be willing to play a constructive role in an Afghan-led peace process. Doing so is important for Pakistan as it may be the one way to ease tensions with the US. The Trump administration is slowly recognising the reality that the war is unwinnable and it will have to negotiate – possibly directly – with the Taliban. Since Pakistan is believed to be in the best position to bring all sides together, this could lead to a détente.

On his return home, though, Qureshi’s visit was overshadowed by an interview given by US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass that Pakistan had discussed the possibility of allowing the resumption of trade between Afghanistan and India through our land routes. The idea was immediately dismissed as untrue by the Pakistan government. Even if such a proposal was discussed, it would have been under the PML-N government and so would no longer be operative. Still, it is difficult to imagine the idea was ever discussed seriously since India’s outright hostility to Pakistan would foretell against granting it any concessions. Qureshi did discuss strengthening bilateral trade ties with Afghanistan but that would not include allowing Pakistani territory to be used for Indo-Afghan trade, especially since the two countries have specifically excluded Pakistan from the Chabahar Port development. The controversy does underscore how interconnected the countries are and how peace in the region is dependent on all three needing to work together to overcome their differences. The US has prioritised Indian interests in Afghanistan over ours, making our relationship with Ghani’s government even more difficult. Visits such as that of the foreign minister are needed regularly to create an atmosphere of trust from which we can build towards lasting peace.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook