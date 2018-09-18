Relations with Afghanistan

The visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Afghanistan so early in the government’s tenure is a sign of where we expect the most significant foreign policy challenges to emerge in the near future. Afghanistan is vital not only because the war has spilled over into our own country in the form of militancy but because it plays a part in dictating our relations with the US and India. The question of militancy was uppermost in the mind of the foreign minister as he met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. It has always been Pakistan’s contention – and increasingly that of the international community as well – that the only way to end the war is through a negotiated settlement with the Afghan Taliban. To that end, Qureshi said that Pakistan would be willing to play a constructive role in an Afghan-led peace process. Doing so is important for Pakistan as it may be the one way to ease tensions with the US. The Trump administration is slowly recognising the reality that the war is unwinnable and it will have to negotiate – possibly directly – with the Taliban. Since Pakistan is believed to be in the best position to bring all sides together, this could lead to a détente.

On his return home, though, Qureshi’s visit was overshadowed by an interview given by US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass that Pakistan had discussed the possibility of allowing the resumption of trade between Afghanistan and India through our land routes. The idea was immediately dismissed as untrue by the Pakistan government. Even if such a proposal was discussed, it would have been under the PML-N government and so would no longer be operative. Still, it is difficult to imagine the idea was ever discussed seriously since India’s outright hostility to Pakistan would foretell against granting it any concessions. Qureshi did discuss strengthening bilateral trade ties with Afghanistan but that would not include allowing Pakistani territory to be used for Indo-Afghan trade, especially since the two countries have specifically excluded Pakistan from the Chabahar Port development. The controversy does underscore how interconnected the countries are and how peace in the region is dependent on all three needing to work together to overcome their differences. The US has prioritised Indian interests in Afghanistan over ours, making our relationship with Ghani’s government even more difficult. Visits such as that of the foreign minister are needed regularly to create an atmosphere of trust from which we can build towards lasting peace.