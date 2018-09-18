Ties with Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Afghanistan on Saturday (Sep 15). His visit is being billed as a step towards normalising relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

There is no denying the fact that the new government of Pakistan desires to maintain peaceful relations with its neighbours. Both countries should take remedial measures to lay the foundation of a prosperous future of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Sadam Hussain Channa

Shikarpur