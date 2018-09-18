Smog-free Punjab

The Punjab government has taken the right step by carrying out immediate measures to tackle smog and air pollution in the province. Steel mills and furnace owners are directed to install adequate emission control systems. If they fail to do so, punitive action would be taken against those who violate the directions. The smog in Punjab poses a serious threat to public health. Last year, the civil society started a campaign on social media and raised awareness among people.

For example, they identified the places where people can buy purifiers and surgical masks, and save themselves from inhaling smog. This initiative should be sponsored by government authorities. They should sell these products at subsidised rates so that the underprivileged can also afford to buy these products.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore