Ministry preparing road safety action plan

Islamabad: Under the directive of the present government, a comprehensive Road Safety Action plan is being prepared which will be presented to the government for approval. All possible measures will be undertaken to ensure safe and sound journey on roads, says a press release.

This was stated by Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui during a high level meeting on National Road Safety Action Plan at Ministry of Communications here today. Senior officers from Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority, NTRC and all concerned departments participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Federal Secretary Communications Mr. Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said, Road Safety is an important issue which needs immediate attention of the concerned to ensure safe travelling on our roads. He said on directive of the Government a detailed National Road Safety Action Plan is being chalked out which will presented to the government for approval. He said, in order to control road accidents, identification of causes of the accidents is an imperative. To this effect, he stressed upon the need of close coordination and cooperation among all the stakeholders. Continuing he said, control over road accidents is a challenge to the relevant departments and it is satisfying that a special programme is being prepared with consultation of all the stake holders. He said, major causes of the accidents include over speeding, bad condition of vehicles, unawareness to traffic rules and regulation and lack of proper training of the drivers. He said, identification of black spots, public awareness campaign and control on overloading can prepare ground to make journey safe and sound on our roads.