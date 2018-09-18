Islamabad victims demand their rights according to CDA awards

Islamabad: The government should honoured legitimate rights of the Islamabad victims according to CDA awards, who had handed over their precious land to CDA under Martial law of General Ayub Khan by force at bare minimum level of price of few rupees to maximum Rs285 per kanal, said Raja Jamil Ahmed Abbasi, PTI leader and chairman of Joint Action Committee Mutasreen-e-Islamabad (JACMI)/Civil Society.

Addressing the press conference held here on Monday in National Press Club Islamabad accompanied by representatives from Noorpur Shahan Bari Imam, Saidpur and Malpur along-with hundreds of inhabitants of these areas, Jamil Abbasi said that the government should differentiate between Islamabad victims of these three villages and encroachers, while conducting anti-encroachment operation after 10th of Muharram ul Haram in Islamabad.

The chairman JACMI and Civil Society said that present government claimed to represent the downtrodden people of this country, who had been vulnerable of pro-government policies particularly the victims of Islamabad, but it seems that bureaucracy is not projecting true picture to the Prime Minister Imran Khan about the issues of Islamabad victims in recent move launched against the Qabza Mafia. He said they are also against the Qabza Mafia, who have grabbed CDA lands of billions of rupees illegally, but this issue should be dealt amicably.

Jamil Abbasi claimed that Islamabad victims (Mutasreen) were not accommodated as per CDA Awards announced time to time for these villages in 1960s due to shear negligence of CDA, which had never taken up this issue with any sitting government for the purpose of their rehabilitation as well as arresting encroachment trend on CDA land. He criticised the role of previous governments, who had never shown interest to rehabilitate the Islamabad victims, resultantly they were forced to live in miserable condition, where no proper provision of basic facilities of electricity, gas, water supply, schools, hospital, play grounds and sewerage system.

He demanded to the Prime Minster to constitute a special committee for the resolving this issue and representation of these villages in composition of special committee should be ensured as they are main stakeholder. Mostly model village schemes fall in the constituency of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, which should be prioritised as it is more than five decades old issue and third generation of Islamabad victims is facing number of problems mainly their rehabilitation. Constitutionally, their rights should had been protected by the government, but the bureaucracy distorted the issue by misguiding the government. He said there is lot of area of the land, whose payment was not made to the victims of Islamabad.

Jamil Abbasi demanded that there must be a uniform policy for acquisition of land in the country for which the parliament should make legislation to determine the rights of the victims when government intends to acquire lands for public interests, so that their exploitation should be stopped at all level.

Moreover, representation of Islamabad victims must be ensured in CDA Board so that their interest could be watched while making policy as they are stake holder being affectees he added. He deplored that our bureaucracy never framed pro-public policies as like other countries of the world resultantly public issues have been piling up and people have become helpless. He said Pakistani people are victim of pro-government policies and their generation have to struggle for the legitimate rights. He stressed the government to give immediate attention for the rehabilitation of Islamabad victims by developing Model villages Noor Pur Shahan, Saidpur, Malpur, Lakhwal, Teli Mouherian Mochi Mora, Java Teli, Ojri Kalan and Mandla.