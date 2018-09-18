NDMA organises consultation workshop

Islamabad: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) organized a consultation workshop on Multi Hazard Vulnerability & Risk Assessment (MHVRA) and School Hazard Vulnerability & Risk Assessment (SHVRA) in District Chitral on 12th Sep 2018.

The event was attended by Khurshid Alam, Deputy Commissioner Chitral, Col. Moeen ud Din, Commandant Chitral Scouts, and representatives from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, local government, district administration, district’s line departments, academia, social welfare organization, NGOs, community, social mobilizers and distinguished notables of Chitral.

The purpose of the workshop was to brief the audience on MHVRA and SHVRA activities undertaken by NDMA through its Project Management Unit and seeking necessary participation of all relevant stakeholders for smooth execution of MHVRA study in Chitral.

The Commandant Scouts and Deputy Commissioner, Chitral appreciated NDMA’s effort for undertaking MHVRA study in District Chiral and expressed their thoughts on significance of such studies for effective disaster management in the district. Ehtisham Khalid, Project Director, NDMA thanked District Administration, World Food Program and Pakistan Red Crescent Society for their whole hearted cooperation in every step of the way.