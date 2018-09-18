Tue September 18, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Pharmacists urge PM to amend outdated Pharmacy Act

Islamabad: The Young Pharmacists Association (YPA) has appealed for immediate introduction of amendments to the Pharmacy Act 1967. The Association’s appeal to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan is tagged with the warning of a peaceful protest on September 25 in case of non-compliance, followed by resort to other options including a sit-in protest at Bani Gala and a plea for the Supreme Court’s intervention.

“Taking advantage of the inordinate delay in introduction of amendments to the Pharmacy Act 1967, non-professional pharmacists have infested the market to the detriment of a generally unwary public,” representatives of YPA pointed out at a press conference here Monday. They maintained that pharmacists are considered as the backbone of the healthcare system the world over, but in Pakistan, the business of pharmacy has been taken over by highly non-professional and completely unqualified people.

“Fifty years have slipped by and there has been no amendment to the Pharmacy Act 1967. It is about time the Act is amended as it currently only endangers the lives of the people of Pakistan,” the YPA representative stated.

The Association also criticized the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for remaining silent on the issue of non-professionals taking charge of the pharmacy business. “DRAP has issued 50,000 licenses to pharmacists in Punjab; of these, only 4,500 pharmacists possess the requisite qualifications,” YPA alleged to highlight how thousands of registered graduate pharmacists are affected by the outdated Pharmacy Act 1967.

Highlighting the role of pharmacists working in the pharmaceutical industry, the YPA representative narrated harrowing tales of pharmacists being exploited at their workplaces as well. “They work on a salary equivalent to a labourers’; enjoy no job security; have zero facilities; and yet, are held responsible and are made to face the law in case of any legal issue. Pharmacists must be provided with basic facilities; their salaries should be raised and they should be given proper job security to be able to perform optimally,” the YPA representative demanded.

