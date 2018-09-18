Tue September 18, 2018
Islamabad

APP
September 18, 2018

ITP issues traffic plan for Muharram 8, 9

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a special traffic plan for Muharram-ul-Harram and decided to deploy more than 566 policemen including officers and jawans on various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users, a police spokesman said on Monday.

SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed will himself monitor the arrangements while four DSPs and 19 Inspectors will also perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users about alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience.

Islamabad Traffic Police arranged special deployment of ITP staff during main mourning procession to be taken out from Imam Bargah Asna-e-Ashri, G-6/2 on 9th Muharram-ul-Haram, which will be culminated after passing through its traditional route at the same place and diversion programme has been issued.

The SSP Traffic said that ITP has special traffic diversion plan for mourning procession to be taken out on 9th Moharram ul Haram and citizens have been advised to use alternate routes on this occasion.

According to the plan, the 7th Avenue from F-6 Chowk to Soharwardi road, like wise Fazal-e-Haq road from Chine Chowk to Kulsum Plaza will be closed for general traffic. The road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk, Municipal road from Markazi Jamia Masjid to Poly Clinic Chowk, Luqman e Hakeem road from Poly Clinic to Lal Quarters while G-6 service road from G-6/2 Chowk to Lal Quarters Chowk will remain close for general traffic and the traffic will be diverted to alternate routes.

Another procession will start from Imambargah Musa Kazim in sector I-10 which will culminate there after passing through various routes. The various roads including I-10 Markaz, CDA Chowk no. 1, Katarian Bridge, IJP Road (Pirwdhai and Faizabad area) will remain close for traffic while citizens are asked to use IJP road if they want to go to I-10 (Sabzi Mandi) from Faizabad, Murree road, Bhara Kahu or Khana bridge.

The residents of sectors I-8, I-9 would use external IJP, Pirwadhai road. The citizens have been requested to cooperate with the Islamabad Traffic Police and call 1915 or 0519261992-93 to get further information.

