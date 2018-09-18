PU launches online admission system

LAHORE: On the directions of PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Punjab University has launched online admission system for all of its honours & masters programmes from the current academic session.

The VC, Admission Committee Chairman Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt and other officials reviewed online admission process. Prof Dr Niaz said the initiative had been taken to facilitate candidates from all over Pakistan. He said now the candidates could fulfill admission forms in relevant departments at their doorstep.

The VC said the university has ensured merit and transparency in the admission process. He said the online system would eliminate problems the university faced in the past and would save time and money of the candidates.

Prof Dr Taqi said aspirants could submit forms online till 28 September. He said a helpline had also been established to guide the candidates. He advised the candidates to visit http:// admissions .pu.edu.pk for further details.

HECs: The central president of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Dr Mahboob Hussain, has demanded effective implementation of 18th Constitutional Amendment in higher education sector by strengthening provincial Higher Education Commissions in Punjab and Sindh and establishing provincial HECs in remaining two provinces, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on priority.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, while referring to decisions of Council of Common Interests (CCI), supreme constitutional body, he emphasised over amending the respective acts of Federal HEC and provincial HECs accordingly as the CCI has distributed higher education functions among federal and provincial governments. He repeated the FAPUASA's principled stance of ensuring autonomy of universities and HECs. He stressed the PTI government to constitute new search committees comprising eminent academics with sound experience in public sector universities in order to ensure merit based transparent appointments of vice chancellors in line of commitments made by PTI in its election manifesto.

He said adhocism and non-merit based appointments have adversely affected performance of higher education sector. It is high time to learn from past mistakes and ensure good governance in higher education sector through promoting culture of merit and transparency. He said FAPUASA would monitor all key appointments of vice chancellors both at federal and provincial levels in order to ensure transparency. He said without consultations and involvement of all the concerned stakeholders especially elected representatives of universities faculty in key policy decisions, the desired results could not be achieved in higher education sector of Pakistan.