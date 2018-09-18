Tue September 18, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

‘Country to overcome all challenges under Imran’s leadership’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said Pakistan will overcome all challenges with a renowned vigour under able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is blessed with the acumen to steer the nation to success.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organised to pay homage to the martyrs of 1965 war at Alhamra Art Council on Monday.

He said Pak army has rendered unparalleled sacrifices for the safety of geographical borders of the country during 1965 and 1971 wars with neighbouring India. “We are an independent nation and our Pak army soldiers know how to safeguard the country from invaders,” he said, adding that the history is replete with the fairy tales of bravery of Pak army Jawans.

Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan maintained: “Our beloved army personnel have won acclaims from our countrymen as they have always defeated the enemy, and today the entire nation commemorates valour and courage of heroes of 1965 war. Over the decades the Pak army has made our beloved country’s defence impregnable.” “Pak army has always come victorious against any aggression and will always be triumphant in future. I salute to the valiant and brave sons of the soil,” Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan added.

Renowned columnist and analyst Orya Maqbool Jan said such events are meant to educate the future generation of the sacrifices of the forefathers in line with safety and security of the country. He said that the nation has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pak army in country’s defence. He called upon the students focus on their studies as they the future leaders of the nation.

Farmers: Farmers have been advised to stop burning crop residuals as this process is one of the main causes of smog.

Spokesman of Agriculture Department said on Monday that Punjab is on the edge due to environmental pollution. Smog affects human health and people have to suffer in case of smog effects. Spokesman disclosed that it is recommended that air pollution must not exceed 80 microgram per cubic meter as per standard measure but if same exceeded to 200 microgram per cubic meter in multiple areas then this condition is known to be as smog. Dense smog has adverse effect for human beings and crops. Due to smog, photosynthesis process in leaves of crops is affected and plants cannot make their necessary food. Plants, under the effect of smoggy clouds, cannot prepare necessary hormones for its growth and per acre yield of crops may be affected due to this situation. The spokesman said to mitigate the effects of smog, farmers should avoid burning of residuals, rice stubble and cotton sticks burning etc. Instead of burning, farmers should mix the crop residuals into the soil through deep plough. In case of smog, farmers should irrigate their crops, gardens and vegetable to a light extent. So that the growth process of crops may not suffer. Farmers should practice to spray crops with water once or twice in a week.

It will help them in a sense that smog particles will not accumulate on leaves and photosynthesis process will not effect.

