Barricades around Hamza’s residence challenged

LAHORE: A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against erecting barricades around the residence of the PML-N Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. Petitioner Munir Ahmed approached the LHC through Advocate Azhar Siddique. He pleaded that hurdles had been created in the name of security by using government land to install generator and construct animals’ cages. By doing so, he is causing problems to citizen which is a sheer violation of the Supreme Court's order, the petitioner said.