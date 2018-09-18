Weather to remain unchanged

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Met officials predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded at Astore and Skardu. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 30°C, minimum was 21.8°C and humidity level was 56 percent.