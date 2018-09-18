Plea seeks detail of PSL expenses

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notice to the federal government on a petition seeking details of expenditures incurred on the Pakistan Super League.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Javed Badar, pleading that he wrote a letter to former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board to provide him details of PSL expenses but his request was turned down. He pointed out that access to information is one of the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution as well as of common law. But his right was infringed by declining to provide details of PSL related expenses. The petitioner apprehended that PSL record could be destroyed to cover up the alleged financial irregularities committed in PSL. He requested the court to issue directions to preserve PSL record and provide details to him.