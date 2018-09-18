CM deputes team to monitor Muharram security

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deputed provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to monitor security arrangements made for Ashura-e-Muharram.

They will inspect the arrangements made for the maintenance of law and order in their respective districts on 8th to 10th Muharram and implementation of security plan will be ensured in collaboration with the administration and the police concerned.

Issuing directions to cabinet subcommittee on law and order, the chief minister said that the provincial ministers should ensure strict monitoring of security plan in their given districts and any leniency or negligence in security duties will be strictly unbearable. Maintenance of religious harmony among all schools of thought will be ensured in collaboration with the ulema and administration should proactively ensure implementation of the code of conduct. The citizens should also remain fully vigilant to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy, he added.

Meanwhile, a notification has been issued with regard to deputing of ministers, advisers and special assistants in different districts to monitor security arrangements during Muharram.

According to notification, senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal will monitor security in Lahore. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed is given Sheikhupura, Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din is given Faisalabad and Malik Muhammad Anwar is deputed in Attock. Similarly, Muhammad Sibtain Khan will monitor the security in Mianwali, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak is given Rajanpur District and Murad Raas is assigned Okara. Muhammad Hashim Dogar is given Kasur, Sardar Asif Nakai is given Nankana Sahib and Mumtaz Ahmed is given Chiniot. Muhammad Taimur Khan is assigned Jhang, Raja Rashid Hafeez is given Rawalpindi and Hafiz Ammar Yasir is given Chakwal District. Yasir Humayun is given Jhelum, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi is given Sargodha and Khushab and Malik Nauman Ahmed Khan Langrial is given Sahiwal District. Samiullah Chaudhry is given Bahawalpur, Makhdoom Hashim Jawanbakht is deputed in Rahimyar Khan and Muhammad Mohsin Leghari is given Dera Ghazi Khan. Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah is given Narowal, Mehr Muhammad Aslam is given Layyah, Khanewal is given to Syed Husain Jehanian Gardezi and Multan is given to Muhammad Akhtar. Hafizabad is given to Muhammad Ajmal, Sialkot is given to Muhammad Akhlaq and Aashfa Riaz is deputed in Toba Tek Singh.

Similarly, Bahawalnagar is given to Shoukat Ali Lalika, Lodhran is given to Zawar Hussain Warraich, Gujranwala and Gujrat are given to Mian Khalid Mehmood and Vehari is assigned to Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Khichi. Pakpattan is assigned to Ejaz Masih, Muzaffargarh is given to Abdul Hayee Dasti, Mandi Bahauddin is given to Faisal Hayat and Amir Muhammad Khan will perform monitoring duty in Bhakkar District.

Austerity: Usman Buzdar has said that the government is the custodian of every penny of the nation, adding that a culture of austerity and simplicity is being promoted in the province. The resources conserved due to the simplicity will be utilised on public welfare because a nation that is already in debt cannot incurheavy expenses. In a statement issued here Monday, the chief minister said that every step of the government is taken for public welfare and the people will soon notice their country fast moving towards development and prosperity. A new and prosperous society will be constituted by materialising the dream of change, he added.

He said that composite development as well as provision of basic necessities of life to all the people is the priority agenda of the government and a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to implement the 100-day plan. He said that work has been started to introduce holistic reforms in different sectors, including health and education and the benefits of change will be devolved to the grassroots. Now, Pakistan will earn a position of respect and honour in the comity of nations and the green passport will be respected everywhere.

He said that survival of the country lies in the construction of new dams and the passion with which people are giving donations is praiseworthy. The people will soon realise a positive change in the new Pakistan, the chief minister concluded.

greetings: Usman Buzdar has congratulated President Arif Alvi on his maiden address to joint session of the parliament.

The CM said that President Arif Alvi delivered a thought-provoking speech and presented a logical solution of problems faced by the country. He said that Arif Alvi has the full ability to fulfil the constitutional demands of his post. President Arif Alvi will come up to the expectations of the nation and he will discharge his constitutional responsibilities in a proper manner, concluded the chief minister.